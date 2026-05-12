Work on a 12-mile stretch of State Route 20 west of Winthrop started Monday, May 11.

What Repairs Are Being Completed

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Contractors for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace guardrails and curbs, repaint stripes, and repave the highway damaged during the December floods and March storms.

What Drivers Should Expect

For two weeks, travelers should plan for added travel time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pilot cars will direct travelers through the work zones with reduced speeds and single-lane alternating traffic.

Full Highway Reopening Delayed

Last week, the DOT announced the full highway would not open until Independence Day at the earliest.

Where to Find Traffic Updates

For the most up to date information about this project and other work zones around the state, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation real-time travel map.