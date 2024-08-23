Meet Luna...Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet Of The Week

This week’s Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Luna, a delightful Belgian Malinois mix who is ready to find her forever home! Luna, just shy of 2 years old, has been wagging her tail at TCAS since December 6 of last year and she’s eager to find her new family to love.

This energetic girl is all about action and adventure. True to her breed, Luna is incredibly driven, eager to please, and a favorite among our volunteers for walks and playtime in the yard. If you know Belgian Malinois, you know they’re known for their intelligence, agility, and protective nature, and Luna is no exception. Luna is a true enthusiast when it comes to her favorite ball—it's her life!

While Luna is a superstar at the shelter, she thrives best in a home where her new family understands the needs of her breed. She requires an experienced owner who can provide her with a structured routine, plenty of mental stimulation, and daily exercise to keep her happy and healthy. Luna’s perfect day involves chasing her ball and engaging in activities that challenge her sharp mind and agile body.

A bit about Luna's breed: The Belgian Malinois is renowned for its high energy, loyalty, and intelligence. Originally bred for herding and working, these dogs excel in tasks that require focus and agility. They make fantastic companions for active individuals or families who can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle.

Luna’s adoption fee is just $50, and she comes spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccines. No appointment is needed to meet our furry friends; just swing by Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to see if Luna might be your new best buddy.

So, if you’re ready to add a loyal, ball-obsessed, and hardworking canine to your family, come meet Luna and see if she’s the perfect match for you! See more photos of this amazing girl below.