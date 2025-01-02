Grays Harbor Fishing Regulations: New Rules And Closures Explained

Grays Harbor and Nearby Rivers Get New Rules for Fishing Season, Which Opens Shortly

As we step into the new year, it's time to shake off that winter rust and get ready for another fun-filled season on the water. Whether you're stocking up on gear or wanting to try your hand at a new technique, don't forget about the new fishing rules that take effect with the new year. For those of us fishing the waters of Grays Harbor, the Queets, Quinault, and other nearby rivers, here’s an important update.

New fishing rules have been put in place to ensure conservation and pave the way for sustainable fishing in several area rivers and tributaries, beginning Jan. 2, 2025, until further notice.

Selective Gear Rules and Wild Rainbow Trout Release

In many of the local rivers and creeks, Selective Gear Rules will be in effect. This means you’re only allowed to use a single-point barbless hook, and any wild rainbow trout must be released. These rules help protect wild fish populations and ensure that fishing remains viable for years to come.

Early Closures and Specific Dates

Several waters will have early closures this year. For instance, the Chehalis River, Clearwater River, and Copalis River will be closed to fishing from March 1 until further notice. These new rules are part of a broader strategy for active fishery management and the protection of sensitive areas.

Here's a snapshot of some key closures and rule changes:

Chehalis River (Mouth to Skookumchuck River): Closed March 1 until further notice.

(Mouth to Skookumchuck River): Closed March 1 until further notice. Humptulips River (Mouth to Hwy 101 bridge): Selective Gear Rules in effect through February 2, then closed from February 3 onward.

(Mouth to Hwy 101 bridge): Selective Gear Rules in effect through February 2, then closed from February 3 onward. Wynoochee River (Mouth to 7400 Line Bridge): Selective Gear Rules in effect until February 28, then closed from March 1 onward.

(Mouth to 7400 Line Bridge): Selective Gear Rules in effect until February 28, then closed from March 1 onward. Cloquallum Creek, Elk River, Hoquiam River: All closed until further notice.

Selective Gear Rules Areas:

Moclips River (Mouth to Quinault Indian Reservation boundary)

(Mouth to Quinault Indian Reservation boundary) Salmon River (Jefferson County)

(Jefferson County) Quinault River (Upper): Selective Gear Rules in effect until March 31.

Check for Updates to Special Fishing Restrictions

It pays to know your rules and regulations for the season, as they can change, and waters can open and close on very short notice. All fishermen must have a current Washington fishing license on their person. It's always a good idea to check the Washington Sport Fishing Rules often for updates. You may also contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or call the Coastal Region office at 360-249-4628 for the latest regulations.