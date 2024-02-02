The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has opened a homicide investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in East Wenatchee early this morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person lying near a vehicle in the 1700 block of Rock Island Road at around 12:15 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the 35-year-old East Wenatchee resident was deceased with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The area of Rock Island Road and South Kentucky Avenue was closed for several hours while sheriff's detectives and investigators with the Washington State Patrol processed the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man's death to contact Detective Taylor Melton of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 509-888-6822.