A Grant County man is dead following a single-vehicle accident near the Vantage Bridge on Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:10 a.m. when 29-year-old Dakota A. Lazier of Moses Lake was exiting from Interstate-90 to State Route 26 on the east side of the bridge and failed to negotiate a curve in his sedan on the connecting ramp.

Troopers say Lazier lost control of vehicle, which went off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

Lazier was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A report from the State Patrol indicates it's unknown if Lazier was impaired when the fatal accident occurred.