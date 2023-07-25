Man Suspected Of Contributing To Overdose Death In Grant Co. Arrested

A man who is suspected of contributing to a drug overdose death in Grant County is now in jail.

Officers with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and Homeland Security Investigations arrested 56-year-old Daniel King of Tulalip last Thursday (July 20) on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.

Police say King traveled from the Westside to sell drugs to a buyer in the 200 block of North 2nd Street in Coulee City where he was arrested.

"He had about five grams of methamphetamine and over fifty pills that are believed to be fentanyl," says Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury of the Grant County Sheriff's Office. "He also had a little over five-hundred dollars in cash on him."

King was also found in possession of a digital scale and many small plastic baggies that are often associated with the illegal drug trade.

Sainsbury says King was arrested at the same location where a man died of a drug overdose on July 18.

"During the investigation of the overdose death it was learned that the victim was possibly going to be receiving another shipment of drugs, so we asked the INET to assist us with being at that location when Mr. King returned."

King is currently being held in the Grant County Jail.

The investigation into the overdose death is ongoing.