Man Faces Charges After Trooper Uses Of Force DUI Arrest

A 24-year-old man faces several charges after troopers used force to take him into custody during a DUI arrest in Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says Ivan Ramos-Rodriguez was originally stopped for aggressive driving on SR 17 and Stratford Rd.

“That means the driver was either going 20 miles an hour over the speed limit, or there were two or more traffic violations,” said Weber.

During the stop, the Trooper noticed an open container in the car and put Ramos-Rodriguez in a field sobriety test and determined he was intoxicated.

The Trooper told Ramos-Rodriguez he was under arrest numerous times, but said the suspect rejected the declaration.

The trooper then performed a maneuver to bring the suspect to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the altercation. Ivan Ramos-Rodriguez was taken into custody on charges of DUI and resisting arrest.