Three Juveniles Arrested After Car Crashes Through Brick Wall In Othello

Three juveniles are facing charges related to underage drinking following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County.

The Othello Police Department says officers responded to reports of the crash in the 900 block of South 3rd Avenue in Othello.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police discovered a sedan that had smashed through a brick wall with the three juveniles inside.

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Investigators say two of the juveniles attempted to flee on foot but were quickly tracked down, and all three were showing signs of intoxication.

The juvenile who had allegedly been driving the car was identified by detectives and arrested for DUI, while the other two juveniles were taken into custody on charges of minor in possession of alcohol.

All three juveniles were reportedly released to the custody of their parents/guardians and are now facing formal charges.