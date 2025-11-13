(The Center Square) – Katie Wilson will be Seattle's next mayor, having garnered a mathematically insurmountable lead over Mayor Bruce Harrell, according to the latest ballot tally. Wilson has a 1,976 lead over Harrell, more than the number of remaining votes to be counted.

Harrell’s office announced an address to the people of Seattle to take place on Thursday, which is likely to be his concession speech.

Wilson was originally down by 7 percentage points on Nov. 4 but closed the gap as the days rolled on until she eventually took the lead on Nov. 7.

Wilson is the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, an advocacy group focused on public transit, as well as issues like affordable housing and stronger renter protections. She announced her intention to run for Seattle mayor in March after she said she saw recent voting trends pointing to Seattle residents being concerned about a lack of delivery on voters' top concerns over the last four years.

Prior to the latest election results on Wednesday, Wilson’s campaign told The Center Square it was confident she had won the race.

“Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we’re in an insurmountable position,” Wilson’s campaign stated in a social media post. “We look forward to hearing the mayor’s address to the city tomorrow.”

Wilson – who has not shied away from comparisons to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist – ran on platforms that included more affordable transit for riders supplemented by taxpayers, more progressive taxes, stronger renter protections, and universal child care.

In her first year as Seattle mayor, Wilson will be tasked with handling a major sporting event: FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, which is anticipated to bring in 400,000 to 750,000 visitors, as well as continuing issues facing Seattle residents like affordability, homelessness, and public safety.

Wilson, 43, has never held an elected office before.