It’s Firewood Cutting Time In The National Forest!

As the daylight shortens and the weather gets chillier there's still a number of activities for people to enjoy in the national forest.

Fall is a popular time for cutting firewood from the forest and spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there's a few things you'll need to have besides a sharpened axe when doing so.

"Woodcutters still need to get a permit, firewood load tags, a map, and have a copy of wood cutting regulations on hand when cutting and transporting firewood. The permit and tags are valid through the end of the year."

Wood cut from the national forest may be used for fuel, manufacturing and other processing, but not for resale.

Demario adds that no matter what the planned activity is, people should always be well prepared when entering the forest this time of year.

"Always obtain a weather forecast for the area you plan to recreate in, bring the proper equipment for your outing, make certain your vehicle is in good operating condition, and always let someone know where you're going and when you plan to return home."

Demario also says forest visitors should expect to encounter varied driving conditions on forest roads, as well as slippery conditions on trails and reminds drivers that Forest Service roads are not maintained for winter travel.

