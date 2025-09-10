Modern Farmhouse, Mediterranean, Rustic & Coastal, Mid-Century Modern, Feng Shui, Eclectic, French Country, or Industrial?

The current interior design trends are hard to keep track of, but if you like it, who cares if it's trending?

Decorating and furnishing a house is very personal, and many Washingtonians want to have the latest look. But which is the most popular style in the Evergreen State, and what is hot right now in the country?

The artisan home decor site Kouboo.com studied 25 different interior design styles and came up with the findings.

Modern Farmhouse is the top interior design style in 32 states

Similar to country-style homes, modern farmhouses have a cleaner and fresher aesthetic using white or light colors and pottery, wooden furnishings, rattan baskets, and earth-toned décor. Think Joanna Gaines style from Fixer Upper on HGTV and Magnolia Network

Feng Shui is the second most popular home decor in the US, with five states.

The style originates from Chinese art and aims to create positive energy and improve overall well-being with a harmonious design. A feng shui expert knows how to balance the orientation and overall design of a room and strive for improved well-being.

The third most popular design styles in the country are Rustic and Coastal.

The rustic style features organic textures like stone, wood, and metal. The coastal style of interior design focuses on elements of the beach, like beach-style furnishings and decorations. Picture lots of light green and blue

The décor styles of Mid-Century Modern, French Country, Industrial & Eclectic ranked as the 4th most popular trends for interior design in the U.S.

The Mid-Century Modern look incorporates a combination of manufactured and natural decorations with muted tones and vibrant colors.You'll see a lot of outdoor furnishings used inside the home in this style for a natural-minimalistic feel.

French Country interior has a farmhouse, cottage-style, or homey approach but has more luxury elements, like curved furniture. Chair legs are more fluted than farmhouse-style homes, and you don't see the shabby chic look.

New Yorkers like the Industrial look, which focuses on solid metals and lots of restored furniture. Rich leather, copper finishings, wood, iron, steel, and aluminum are elements of this look.

Eclectic interiors are a mix-and-match of décor and furniture. It incorporates pieces from different interior design styles, so it reflects a personal feel. This style never goes out of fashion because homeowners change the look with new pieces they like, regardless of the look.

So what IS the most popular interior design in Washington state? Turns out Mediterranean is the most sought-after trend.

