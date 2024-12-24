Gazebo Park in Leavenworth Suffers Extensive Damage

A vandal has reportedly laid waste to a swath of Gazebo Park, located at 820 Front St. in Leavenworth.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a silver truck was observed "spinning donuts on the grass on the park, destroying a 90' x 50' section." The incident was captured by witnesses on cell phone video.

"The suspect driver appears to be a white male in his 20s-30s. He has not been identified yet. Deputies are currently conducting follow-up on the suspect vehicle and speaking with witnesses."

Once the suspect is identified and apprehended, he will face charges, according to the Sheriff's Office: reckless driving and second-degree malicious mischief.

"For anyone else out there, that is, in a sense, just damage to property - that's what malicious mischief is," says Sheriff Mike Morrison. "We know it's intentional because we've seen the video and we're going to hold them accountable; it's a felony-level crime."

In the meantime, authorities have some pertinent clues as to the suspect's identity, Morrison says.

"We do have a suspect vehicle identified; we know it's a 2024 silver Toyota Tundra with a Texas license of TTR1528. We also have video of what appears to be the driver, so we are tracking down his identity and plan to make contact."

"We've already been in contact with some of the people in that video. We appreciate them coming forward and talking to us as well."

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to phone the Sheriff's Office at 509-667-6845.

For now the park is "unusable, unsafe and severely damaged," according to the City of Leavenworth's Facebook page. "Our dedicated parks team is on it and will be working hard this week to restore the park as conditions allow. We do appreciate the numerous offers to help and are committed to reopening the lawn area of the park to the public as soon as feasible."