Seattle Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed Over Fogged-Up Window Dispute

Seattle Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed by Passenger in Unthinkable Attack

A tragic incident on Route 70 took the life of bus driver Shawn Yim, who was fatally stabbed by a passenger, Richard Sitzlack, following a dispute over a fogged-up window. The attack occurred Wednesday near 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street.

The Violent Altercation

The altercation began when Sitzlack reportedly maced Yim and kicked him before fleeing the bus. After the assault, Yim called 911, telling the dispatcher, “I’ve been stabbed, I’m dying right now.” Surveillance footage from the bus revealed a tense struggle between the two men, with Yim visibly pleading for help as he was fatally wounded.

Fatal Injuries and Investigation

The attack severed Yim’s artery and punctured his lungs, resulting in his death. Authorities later found a bloody knife and sheath near the scene, confirming the nature of the attack. Despite efforts to save him, Yim did not survive the injuries.

Arrest and Previous Incidents

Sitzlack was arrested Saturday after a manhunt, which was sparked by a witness who identified him. The 48-year-old was found sleeping on another bus days later and taken into custody. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to the altercation and expressed remorse for his actions.

This marks the second fatal stabbing linked to Sitzlack, with a previous 2023 incident involving his roommate. While that case was ruled self-defense, Seattle police had found inconsistencies in his account of the events.

Impact and Response

Yim’s death is the first killing of a Metro Coach driver in Seattle in 26 years. In response to the tragedy, a candlelight vigil was held in his honor, and public officials have begun discussing efforts to enhance security on public transit to prevent such attacks in the future.

Sitzlack has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues.