One Of Two Men Charged In Wenatchee Shooting Death Gets 30 Years

One of two men charged in the murder of a Wenatchee teen will serve almost 35 years in prison.

Javier Valdez pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder in the gang related shooting death of 18-year-old Yair Flores in August of 2022.

Valdez, 29, also pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Assault in the attack of a guard in the Chelan County jail while he was waiting to go on trial.

Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced Valdez Thursday to back-to-back prison terms for the two crimes, which adds up to 417 months.

Valdez has been incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla since the May 1 assault on corrections deputy Jesus Olivera.

Benito Eduardo Licea, another inmate held on an unrelated killing, was also charged in the assault.

Olivera recovered from multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, neck, arm, and hand from the assault

Olivera returned to work in June but later died in a motorcycle crash.

In the shooting death of Flores, Police said Valdez was not the gunman but took no action and stood by while the shooting occurred.

Markheil Leon Ford is accused of firing the shots through a bedroom window in Flores’ Wenatchee home. He's still waiting to go on trial on 1st Degree Murder charges in that incident.