U.S. Forest Service Warns Of Potential Avalanche Risks

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service are advising the public to be cautious when visiting the National Forest this winter.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says it's important for recreationists to be aware of damages they might cause to forest roads and trails.

"As we start to enter the late-winter season with spring just around the corner, we know it’s tempting to see how far you can drive your car or truck up a forest road, but please don’t give in to that temptation, and don’t drive on groomed snowmobile routes."

DeMario says despite a lack of snow in the forest this winter, many snowmobile and cross-country skiing routes are still being groomed in the Lake Wenatchee area and at Echo Ridge Nordic Area near Chelan.

"If you are interested in snowshoeing in the national forest, be prepared for frozen snow. You can go up Icicle Road southwest of Leavenworth to snowshoe. In some places and trails in the national forest, you might need micro spikes instead of snowshoes due to icy snow conditions."

Forest officials are also warning about the possibility of high-elevation snow in the forest this weekend, reminding visitors to be especially careful - since fresh snow that falls atop extant snowfall can easily increase the risk for triggering avalanches.