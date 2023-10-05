Fire Destroys Home Under Construction In Moses Lake

A house that was under construction in Moses Lake was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Moses Lake Fire Chief Derek Beach says crews responded to the blaze on Marina Drive at around 5:15 a.m. after initially being called to a reported brush fire nearby.

"Crews arrived to find a two-story residence that was well involved with the fire venting from the roof and both floors. The structure was under construction and unoccupied at the time of the fire, so the structure was vulnerable and its frame was destroyed by the rapid growth of fire."

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 25 minutes but not before they also destroyed a portable toilet at the location.

Beach says it's believed the fire was intentionally set.

"Post-fire investigation has revealed this fire to incendiary in nature, which we commonly refer to as 'arson in origin'. We didn't really see any signs that an accelerant had been used but the fire still appears to be human caused. There was no natural or accidental cause of the fire that we could find through the course of our investigation."

The fire did not cause any damage to neighboring homes and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the suspected arson is asked to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.