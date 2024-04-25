Felon Still Wanted After Spurious SWAT Standoff

Police in Kittitas County are still looking for a wanted felon after a Tuesday morning standoff turned out to be spurious.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum where bail bondsmen working for a private company were searching for 40-year-old Donald "Donny" R. Myers.

"Many of us at the (Kittitas County) Sheriff's Office know Donny and have dealt with him before," says Sheriff's Insp. Christopher Whitsett. "He has a history that involves several felony convictions and currently has outstanding felony warrants for unlawful possession of firearms, possession of stolen property, malicious mischief, and eluding a police pursuit."

Whitsett says the bondsmen located Myers at the residence but had to retreat when he threatened them.

"In their search they found Donny hiding in the home's attic. That's when Donny told them that he had a gun and threatened to shoot them. So they appropriately backed out of the house and attempted to contain the house by keeping eyes on all of the exits and notified one of our deputies who happened to be nearby."

Due to Myers criminal history and his alleged threats to harm the bondsmen, the Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team (KCPTRT) was called in to assist in negotiating Myers' surrender.

After several hours without a response, tear gas was used to try and flush Myers out and when that failed, a search dog was deployed to find Myers but he was not inside the residence.

Investigators believe Myers must have absconded between the time of the alleged threats and the arrival of the KCRTRT.

Whitsett says this isn't the first time Myers has reportedly made threats of violence against parties seeking his capture and that he poses a significant risk of further criminal activity in the community while at large.

Detectives believe, however, that because Myers is a life-long resident of Kittitas County and is known to many people living there, that it's only a matter of time before a tip from one of them will lead to his apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Myers is asked to contact Kittcom dispatch at 509-925-8534. Tipsters can remain anonymous.