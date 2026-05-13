Ephrata Teen Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Bite Two Police Officers

Ephrata Teen Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Bite Two Police Officers

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A Grant County man is facing several criminal charges after police say he attempted to bite two police officers who were attempting to arrest him last weekend.

Capt. Troy Froewiss of the Ephrata Police Department tells KPQ News officers responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence in the 14000 block of Empire Road Northwest on Sunday night.

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When they arrived at the scene, officers found the suspect, 18-year-old Frank Robert George, in the front yard of the home where he was officially given a notice of trespassing and asked to leave the property.

Froewiss says George provided a false name to officers and when they attempted to place him under arrest for doing so, George resisted and attempted to bite two of them during a scuffle that ensued.

Froewiss says George did not cause any injuries to either officer, but during the melee, some of his blood did transfer to the skin of one officer, who was later medically cleared.

Eventually, George was subdued, arrested, and subsequently booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree assault, and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

He has since posted bail and is awaiting an arraignment hearing in Grant County Superior Court.

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Filed Under: Ephrata

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