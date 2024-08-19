Why Is There So Many Castles In The PNW?

Like most Americans, every time I head to the beach for a weekend, I have a desire, expectation, or need to play in the sand a bit and make myself a sandcastle. The only problem is that I have absolutely no idea what I am doing, and it looks absolutely atrocious. My nieces and fiancée make fun of my castle before they all kick it down.

So needless to say, when I see a sandcastle—even the basic ones—I am what some would call overly impressed. This weekend marks the start of another Newport tradition as they kick off their weekend sandcastle competition at South Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon. Organized by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), the event is free, family-friendly, and allows participants to compete individually or as teams to create sandcastles in two hours. Spectators can vote for their favorites, and awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

Event Details:

Event: South Beach State Park Sandcastle Competition

South Beach State Park Sandcastle Competition Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: Begins at 10 a.m., awards at 1 p.m.

Begins at 10 a.m., awards at 1 p.m. Registration: Starts at 9:45 a.m.

Starts at 9:45 a.m. Cost: Free and family-friendly

Free and family-friendly Location: South Beach State Park, Newport, Oregon

Competition Format:

Participants can join as individuals or teams.

Contestants have two hours to build their sandcastles.

Voting by spectators, participants, and OPRD staff.

Prizes are awarded for first, second, and third place, with a special judges' choice award.

Park Information:

It is one of the largest parks on the Oregon coast, with over 200 campsites.

Offers a variety of trails, some suitable for biking.

Located near the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse and Jetty.

Historic park with access to miles of beaches.

Additional Notes:

Spectators can arrive anytime and participate in voting.

Some sandcastle-building tools are available to borrow, but bringing your own is recommended.

Parking is free near the event site.