Distressed Swimmer Rescued From Soap Lake

A swimmer is recovering after being rescued from the waters of Soap Lake on Monday.

Grant County Fire District No. 7 Chief Chris Baker says two members of his crew were sent to aide the man, who had become stranded far away from the shoreline.

"When we got there we observed a swimmer with a floatie who appeared to be in distress. The swimmer was exhausted and needed assistance getting back to shore where he was evaluated. No other medical care was needed so he was released at the scene to family members."

Baker adds that the incident, although rare for Grant County, should serve as an important reminder about staying safe on the water.

"Since I took over as chief in February, this is the first rescue that we've had on any of the local lakes within my jurisdiction. So even though we're very thankful for that, it should make people aware of the fact that, especially with windy conditions, the current can definitely cause people to float out into an area where they can have a hard time getting back."

A marine unit with the Grant County Sheriff's Office was placed on standby during the rescue in the event more assistance would have been necessary.

Baker says there are no lifeguards on duty at Soap Lake, so people who swim there should be vigilant to water and weather conditions and always use a floatation device.