How Daylight Saving Time Could Save Your Life

CHECK THE BATTERIES WHEN YOU SPRING FORWARD

Fire safety officials are urging the public to do more than just set their clocks ahead when Daylight Saving Time arrives this weekend.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office and the National Fire Protection Association are also reminding the public to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says although some people might not think it's necessary to inspect their smoke detectors annually, it's a simple action that could save your life.

"I realize some of them (smoke detectors) have a battery life that is longer than a year but being proactive and keeping those (batteries) changed out is a critical and potentially life-saving function."

THE TWO THINGS THAT CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE DURING A HOUSE FIRE

Brett adds that there is a short list of things which are vital to surviving a fire, no matter what the season.

"There are two things that will save your life in a house fire. One of them is sleeping with your doors shut, and the other is having smoke detectors dispersed throughout your house in the rooms, hallways, and living spaces."

INSTALL SMART AND TEST REGULARLY

The state fire marshal's office also recommends these steps when installing and maintaining smoke detectors:

- Place smoke alarms in every bedroom of your home. There should also be a smoke detector outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home.

- All smoke detectors should be well-mounted on a ceiling or high up on a wall.

- Test your smoke alarms at least once a month to make sure they are working.

- Keep the smoke alarms in your home at least ten feet away from the stove in your kitchen area to reduce the instance false alarms.

- Replace all smoke alarms before they have been in use for ten years.

Daylight Saving Time arrives at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.