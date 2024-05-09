Agencies Partner To Install Smoke Alarms, Educate About Wildfire In Cle Elum

Over 25 volunteers with the American Red Cross were joined by Smokey Bear and others to share information about wildfire preparedness in the Cle Elum area on Saturday.

The U.S. Forest Service, Washington Department of Natural Resources, and South Cle Elum Fire Department also took part in the event along with Sparky the Fire Dog.

Together they visited 34 homes, installed 31 smoke alarms, and shared tips on creating defensible spaces against wildfire, how to sign up for emergency alerts, and developing evacuation plans and supply kits.

The Cle Elum Fire Department and Kittitas County Fire District No. 6 also hosted a Kids Bicycle Safety Rodeo as part of the event.

