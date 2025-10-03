A fire destroyed a shop in Othello Sunday night.

Adams County Fire District #5 firefighters responded a a shop fire Sept. 28 in the 1500 block of Industrial Lane.

Officials say the blaze threatened nearby structures, but firefighters contained the flames from traveling to the adjacent shop building.

Adams County Fire District 5 Adams County Fire District 5 loading...

The fire destroyed the shop, which reportedly polished aluminum on semi-truck wheels, but there were no injuries reported. The flames also destroyed a semi-truck, a pickup truck, and equipment inside.

Officials believe the fire started inside the shop, but the exact cause is still under investigation.