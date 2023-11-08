A 44-year-old woman was punched and stabbed by a man after the two were drinking in a vehicle in Yakima on Monday.

POLICE SAY THE ASSAULT HAPPENED AFTER THE TWO WERE DRINKING

Yakima Police say 44-year-old Donna Wilson says she met a 25-year-old man at a local store and he invited her to ride with him to an area in Yakima where the two could drink alcohol. Wilson agreed and the two drove to the 2000 block of Gordon Road between the Yakima Greenway entrance and a trailer park at 2008 Gordon Road.

THE SUSPECT TOLD THE WOMAN TO GET OUT OF HIS CAR

That's where Wilson told police they started drinking alcohol. While the two were sitting in the vehicle Wilson told police the 25-year-old suspect became aggressive and told her to get out of his car.

POLICE SAY AS THE WOMAN WAS WALKING AWAY SHE WAS ATTACKED

Police say after she left the vehicle the suspect followed Wilson and punched her in the head and stabbed her twice in the back with a 2-inch pocket knife.

The 25-year-old suspect, identified as FranciscoNatalio Aguilar-Gonzalez faces assault charges. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. The victim, Donna Wilson was treated and released from Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

