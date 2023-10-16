Yakima Woman Pleads Guilty To Selling Drugs That Killed Man

A 33-year-old woman from Yakima has been sentenced for selling fentanyl to a 47 year old man who died in July of 2021. That was the year the county set a record of 95 overdose deaths.

POLICE SAY THE WOMAN WAS SENTENCED EARLIER THIS MONTH

According to court documents from Yakima County Superior Court Dalia Isabel Amezcua-Flores plead guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver. She was arrested after the July, 2021 overdose death of 47-year-old Brian Ziegler. Amezcua-Flores was sentenced to 12 months of community custody earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

NUMBERS ARE GROWING IN YAKIMA THIS YEAR



Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the 95 people who died of overdoses in 2021 set the record for the county.

Curtice says at least half of the deaths are directly connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. He says 95 overdoses is the largest number of overdose deaths the his office has ever seen. But could the record be broken this year? So far this year 71 people have died of an overdose.

Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic Getty Images loading...

YOU CAN HELP SAVE LIVES BY DISPOSING OF UNUSED OR EXPIRED MEDICATIONS

Curtis says overdoses are tough to predict and even tougher to prevent. He says the best thing everyone can do today is to look for the unused or expired medications in medicine cabinets and dispose of them. That way Curtice says young people and others can't find the drugs. Especially pain medications. You can dispose of those medications by placing them in drug take back disposable drop boxes located in a variety of locations around the valley;

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

1822 S 1st St.

Yakima Police Department

200 S 3rd St.

Memorial Hospital Yakima

2811 Tieton Dr.

Yakima Neighborhood Health

12 South 8th St. Front Lobby

Central Wa Family Medicine

1806 W Lincoln

Genoa Health Care

402 S. 4th St.

​

Selah Police Department

617 S. 1st St.

Howard's Drug Selah

19 E 3rd Ave.

Astria Toppenish Hospital

502 W. Fourth Ave.

YVFWC

510 W. 1st Ave.

Toppenish

Yakama Indian Health Center

401 Buster Rd.

Toppenish

Astria Sunnyside Hospital

1016 Tacoma Ave

Safeway Toppenish

711 W 1st Ave

Safeway Grandview

610 E Wine Country Rd

Safeway Sunnyside

613 S 6th St

Safeway Yakima 5th Ave

205 N 5th St

Safeway Summitview Yakima

5702 Summitview Ave

Rite Aid Sunnyside

2010 Yakima Valley Hwy

Rite Aid Union Gap

2519 Main St

Rite Aid Yakima

2204 W Nob Hill Blvd

YVFWC Grandview

1000 Wallace Way

YVFWC Yakima

602 E Nob Hill Blvd

Wal-Mart West Valley

6600 W Nob Hill Blvd

Wal-Mart Yakima

1600 E Chestnut Ave

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff