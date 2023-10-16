Yakima Woman Pleads Guilty To Selling Drugs That Killed Man
A 33-year-old woman from Yakima has been sentenced for selling fentanyl to a 47 year old man who died in July of 2021. That was the year the county set a record of 95 overdose deaths.
POLICE SAY THE WOMAN WAS SENTENCED EARLIER THIS MONTH
According to court documents from Yakima County Superior Court Dalia Isabel Amezcua-Flores plead guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver. She was arrested after the July, 2021 overdose death of 47-year-old Brian Ziegler. Amezcua-Flores was sentenced to 12 months of community custody earlier this month.
NUMBERS ARE GROWING IN YAKIMA THIS YEAR
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the 95 people who died of overdoses in 2021 set the record for the county.
Curtice says at least half of the deaths are directly connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. He says 95 overdoses is the largest number of overdose deaths the his office has ever seen. But could the record be broken this year? So far this year 71 people have died of an overdose.
YOU CAN HELP SAVE LIVES BY DISPOSING OF UNUSED OR EXPIRED MEDICATIONS
Curtis says overdoses are tough to predict and even tougher to prevent. He says the best thing everyone can do today is to look for the unused or expired medications in medicine cabinets and dispose of them. That way Curtice says young people and others can't find the drugs. Especially pain medications. You can dispose of those medications by placing them in drug take back disposable drop boxes located in a variety of locations around the valley;
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
1822 S 1st St.
Yakima Police Department
200 S 3rd St.
Memorial Hospital Yakima
2811 Tieton Dr.
Yakima Neighborhood Health
12 South 8th St. Front Lobby
Central Wa Family Medicine
1806 W Lincoln
Genoa Health Care
402 S. 4th St.
Selah Police Department
617 S. 1st St.
Howard's Drug Selah
19 E 3rd Ave.
Astria Toppenish Hospital
502 W. Fourth Ave.
YVFWC
510 W. 1st Ave.
Toppenish
Yakama Indian Health Center
401 Buster Rd.
Toppenish
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
1016 Tacoma Ave
Safeway Toppenish
711 W 1st Ave
Safeway Grandview
610 E Wine Country Rd
Safeway Sunnyside
613 S 6th St
Safeway Yakima 5th Ave
205 N 5th St
Safeway Summitview Yakima
5702 Summitview Ave
Rite Aid Sunnyside
2010 Yakima Valley Hwy
Rite Aid Union Gap
2519 Main St
Rite Aid Yakima
2204 W Nob Hill Blvd
YVFWC Grandview
1000 Wallace Way
YVFWC Yakima
602 E Nob Hill Blvd
Wal-Mart West Valley
6600 W Nob Hill Blvd
Wal-Mart Yakima
1600 E Chestnut Ave
