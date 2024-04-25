Yakima Woman Arrested For Serious Stabbing Of Boyfriend Last Week
Union Gap Police say a woman is facing an assault charge after stabbing her boyfriend during an argument last week.
AN ARGUMENT LEAD TO THE STABBING
During the argument at a Union Gap Home last Wednesday, April 17 police say the suspect used her car to bump into her boyfriend then jumped out of her car with a knife and stabbed the man. He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery to repair
injuries to his colon, kidney, and spleen. Authorities say part of the man's colon had to be removed because of the damage.
AUTHORITIES FOUND THE WOMAN DRIVING IN THE LOWER VALLEY
The suspect was later found driving on Lateral A north of Progressive Road. When she was stopped she exited her vehicle with a knife to her throat and refused to listen to officers. She was shot with a less-lethal weapon but she didn't drop the knife and returned to her vehicle. Police say after an hour and a half the suspect dropped the knife and was taken into custody.
THE WOMAN WAS FOUND WITH A STAB WOUND TO HER STOMACH
She was found with a stab wound to her stomach and didn't answer when she was asked if she was stabbed or if the wound was self inflicted. She was taken to a Yakima hospital for treatment. The woman faces a charge of DV assault, , DWLS/R 1st degree, and no ignition interlock. She's expected to appear in court later this month. She made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday where her bail was set at $100,000. She's being held in the Yakima County jail.
