Yakima School District Staff Say Cut Administrators Not Teachers
In March of this year the Yakima School District announced more than 100 layoffs for the 2024-25 school year. The move cuts some $14 million dollars in costs in the Yakima School District. The district is trying to fill a $20 million budget gap caused by the enrollment drop. The cuts by the district have upset many including district staff like Frances Guerrero, president-elect of the Yakima Education Association and a language arts teacher at Eisenhower High School.
DISTRICT STAFF SAYS IT'S TIME TO MAKE CUTS IN THE ADMINISTRATION
“Whether it’s a high school band student or an elementary school Special Education student, the cuts that (Superintendent Trevor) Greene enacted impact every single child in our district,” says Guerrero. “The school board needs to step in and ensure cuts go to the bloated administration, not to the learning and services our students need.”
STAFF SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION IS "BLOATED"
A press release says the staff in the district are blaming a "bloated administration and mismanagement." They want cuts for administrative staff.
The layoffs will impact the English Language Development teachers, paraeducators, academic specialists and counselors. The layoff list also includes 10 assistant principals, health assistants and child care coordinators as well as migrant student advocates.
Staff in the district want the Yakima School Board to reject the cuts and instead make cuts in administration.
THE CUTS HAVE BEEN MADE AND THERE'S NO PLAN TO REVERSE THEM
So far there's no indication the school board will reverse the decision to make change in the 2024-25 school year.
