In March of this year the Yakima School District announced more than 100 layoffs for the 2024-25 school year. The move cuts some $14 million dollars in costs in the Yakima School District. The district is trying to fill a $20 million budget gap caused by the enrollment drop. The cuts by the district have upset many including district staff like Frances Guerrero, president-elect of the Yakima Education Association and a language arts teacher at Eisenhower High School.

DISTRICT STAFF SAYS IT'S TIME TO MAKE CUTS IN THE ADMINISTRATION

“Whether it’s a high school band student or an elementary school Special Education student, the cuts that (Superintendent Trevor) Greene enacted impact every single child in our district,” says Guerrero. “The school board needs to step in and ensure cuts go to the bloated administration, not to the learning and services our students need.”

ThinkStock via Getty Images ThinkStock via Getty Images loading...

STAFF SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION IS "BLOATED"

A press release says the staff in the district are blaming a "bloated administration and mismanagement." They want cuts for administrative staff.

The layoffs will impact the English Language Development teachers, paraeducators, academic specialists and counselors. The layoff list also includes 10 assistant principals, health assistants and child care coordinators as well as migrant student advocates.

Staff in the district want the Yakima School Board to reject the cuts and instead make cuts in administration.

Davis High School Students Use Anything But a Backpack in Funny Video Canva loading...

THE CUTS HAVE BEEN MADE AND THERE'S NO PLAN TO REVERSE THEM

So far there's no indication the school board will reverse the decision to make change in the 2024-25 school year.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein