Yakima Police Investigate Homicide of Kyle Kiefel

The Yakima Police Department is actively investigating the latest homicide in the city, following the shooting death of 38-year-old Kyle Kiefel, who died at Multicare Yakima Memorial from a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday. The Yakima County Coroner's Office has confirmed Kiefel's identity as the victim. Kiefel was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. Despite medical efforts, he died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

KIEFEL MAY HAVE BEEN SHOT IN A GANG RELATED SHOOTING

Deputy Chief Coroner Marshall Slight says an autopsy revealed Kiefel died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of North 6th Street and East Yakima Avenue, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING?

As investigators work to gather more information, they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has details to come forward. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Yakima Police at (509) 575-6200 or reach out directly to Detective Kevin Cays at (509) 249-6874.

A MURDER IN THE LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY

In a related matter, Chief Deputy Coroner Slight announced that they are also scheduling an autopsy for a 42-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a residence in Wapato on Monday. This investigation is currently being handled by the Yakama Nation Tribal Police in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As of now, no arrests have been made in either homicide case.

