The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is still looking at all the facts in an Officer involved shooting March 14 that left a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The suspect who was injured in the shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Victor Gomez.

OFFICERS RESPONDED AFTER GETTING A CALL ABOUT A STOLEN VEHICLE

Officers called to a home March 14 where they found a stolen vehicle with the Gomez behind the wheel. Police say when he saw the Officers he fled but stopped in a parking lot of a large apartment building and jumped out of the vehicle and ran away near Budwalda Ln & Thornton Lane.That's when an Officer fired shots as Gomez was being chased through the area.

THE VICTIM CONTINUES TREATMENT AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

Gomez was shot multiple times. He continues to treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this event. The Officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

THE YAKIMA COUNTY PROSECUTOR WILL MAKE A FINAL DETERMINATION

Yakima Police say the Officer has been with the department since 2020. When the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit finishes the investigation reports will be passed to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic to determine if the shooting was justified.

