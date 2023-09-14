Cameras Help Yakima Police Find Suspect Vehicle in Sunnyside
Yakima Police say they've located the suspect vehicle in Tuesday's gang related shooting of a 14-year-old boy near Eisenhower High School. Capt. Jay Seely says thanks to FLOCK cameras located throughout the valley they were able to track and find the vehicle in Sunnyside on Tuesday afternoon.
THE SEARCH FOR A SUSPECT CONTINUES AFTER FLOCK CAMERAS HELPED FIND THE SUSPECT VEHICLE
Seely says they're now looking for the shooter who fired multiple shots that injured the Yakima teen who has not been identified. He was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition Tuesday after undergoing emergency surgery in Yakima.Seely says FLOCK cameras have been a game changer in Yakima helping to identify and locate stolen cars and suspects in local crime.
THE CAMERAS ARE LOCATED IN CITIES UP AND DOWN THE VALLEY
The cameras, which are located in undisclosed locations in cities throughout the valley read license plates and take pictures of cars. Police used information gathered by the cameras to find the vehicle in Sunnyside on Tuesday. The FLOCK cameras are not only located in Yakima but nearly all cities in the county.
COUNTY LEADERS KNOW THE CAMERAS HELP FIGHT CRIME
In March of this year the county purchased more than 200 of the cameras to place in and around cities in the valley. Yakima city officials purchased 40 FLOCK cameras to place in the city of Yakima. Seely says FLOCK cameras are a vital part of investigative work by the Yakima Police Department.