Yakima Man Slashed and Stabbed In Union Gap Assault Sunday
A 22-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after a stabbing incident in a car in Union Gap on Sunday.
POLICE SAY THE VICTIM STOPPED TO TALK WITH THE SUSPECT BEFORE THE STABBING
Union Gap Police say the victim, identified as Richard Telles was driving in the 3400 block of 3rd Street in Union Gap early Sunday morning when he stopped to talk with the 22-year-old suspect identified as Blayne Levene. Police say Telles asked Levene to get into his car so they could smoke marijuana. Levene then got off his bike and sat in the passenger side of the vehicle. While smoking marijuana authorities say Telles offered sex to Levene who said no saying he was just released from prison and that "he doesn't do that."
POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT REFUSED THE OFFER BUT THEN ASKED TO GET INTO THE BACKSEAT
Levene than exited the vehicle and asked Telles to get into the back seat. Court documents say when the two were in the back seat Levene suddenly pulled a knife and started stabbing and slashing Richard Telles. Telles says that Levene told him "he was "sick" and was going to "kill him" during the assault.
TELLES TOLD POLICE HE WAS ABLE TO OVERPOWER THE SUSPECT
Telles says he was in fear of his life and safety and started to fight back. Police say Telles was able to grab the knife and stab Levene multiple times before Levene fled the area. Police say Telles, the victim was taken to Mulitcare Yakima Memorial Hospital with life threatening and life altering wounds.
THE SUSPECT WAS FOUND NEARBY BLEEDING FROM HIS WOUNDS
Police later found, the suspect, 22-year-old Blayne Levene in a nearby yard bleeding from his wounds. He was also taken to a Yakima hospital for treatment. He's facing first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges in the stabbing reported on Sunday morning in Union Gap.
