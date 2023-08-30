A 22-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after a stabbing incident in a car in Union Gap on Sunday.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM STOPPED TO TALK WITH THE SUSPECT BEFORE THE STABBING

Union Gap Police say the victim, identified as Richard Telles was driving in the 3400 block of 3rd Street in Union Gap early Sunday morning when he stopped to talk with the 22-year-old suspect identified as Blayne Levene. Police say Telles asked Levene to get into his car so they could smoke marijuana. Levene then got off his bike and sat in the passenger side of the vehicle. While smoking marijuana authorities say Telles offered sex to Levene who said no saying he was just released from prison and that "he doesn't do that."

union-gap-police1 loading...

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT REFUSED THE OFFER BUT THEN ASKED TO GET INTO THE BACKSEAT

Levene than exited the vehicle and asked Telles to get into the back seat. Court documents say when the two were in the back seat Levene suddenly pulled a knife and started stabbing and slashing Richard Telles. Telles says that Levene told him "he was "sick" and was going to "kill him" during the assault.

TELLES TOLD POLICE HE WAS ABLE TO OVERPOWER THE SUSPECT

Telles says he was in fear of his life and safety and started to fight back. Police say Telles was able to grab the knife and stab Levene multiple times before Levene fled the area. Police say Telles, the victim was taken to Mulitcare Yakima Memorial Hospital with life threatening and life altering wounds.

crime-scene loading...

THE SUSPECT WAS FOUND NEARBY BLEEDING FROM HIS WOUNDS

Police later found, the suspect, 22-year-old Blayne Levene in a nearby yard bleeding from his wounds. He was also taken to a Yakima hospital for treatment. He's facing first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges in the stabbing reported on Sunday morning in Union Gap.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.