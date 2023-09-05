A Yakima man is lucky to be alive after being charged by a cougar in the Rimrock Lake area. 25-year-old Tryston Ladwig was bear hunting early Saturday morning when he suddenly heard a loud roar and saw the animal charge at him from 10-feet away.

HE WAS ABLE TO REACH FOR HIS PISTOL AND FIRE ASAP

Ladwig was able to reach for a .40 caliber pistol and shoot the animal just before it reached him. The cougar then fell over an embankment still alive. He was able to shoot the female cougar with his rifle once he found it.

KNOWING HE DIDN'T HAVE A TAG AND COULDN'T KEEP THE ANIMAL HE CARRIED IT FOR MILES

Not wanting to leave the animal and hoping it could be used for research Ladwig then carried the animal for 3 miles to his vehicle where he contacted the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Since he didn't have a tag to hunt the animal the cougar was turned over to state officials.

LADWIG SAYS THE EXPERIENCE WILL BE WITH HIM FOR LIFE

A lifelong hunter Ladwig says "it's important to remember we are in their home which we need to show respect for." He says through the experience the "heart and soul of this animal will live through me forever."

HE'S HOPING TO EDUCATE OTHERS ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Ladwig says with all the time he spends in the forest "I always knew this might happen someday because I put myself in placed where these wild animals roam."

He's now hoping to educate others through the experience stressing the importance of constantly being aware of surroundings. Ladwig says he's just blessed and lucky to be alive to continue his love of hunting in the Pacific Northwest.

