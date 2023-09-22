Yakima Man Adopts Helpless Injured Duck After Finding It Tuesday

To say the least Daniel Wise is an animal lover. The Yakima transplant from Florida is Dad to three chihuahuas, two cats and two lizards. And now Wise has adopted a local duck and named it Penny.

PENNY WAS FOUND INJURED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD ON TUESDAY

Wise says he was driving along Valley Mall Blvd. on Tuesday when he noticed a duck on the side of the road. Most people may have ignored the duck but Wise stopped his vehicle to help. The duck had apparently been hit by a vehicle and couldn't walk. Wise thought it was dead. But it moved and that's when Wise thought about leaving it in a nearby field.

Get our free mobile app

LEAVING PENNY IN THE FIELD WASN'T AN OPTION FOR WISE

But he knew that wouldn't help the injured duck and knowing it could be attacked by another animal Wise decided to take it home. As he was walking back to his vehicle he found a small penny and decided to name the duck Penny.

Wise rushed Penny to Yakima Animal Medical Service and Dr. Lutz Harfst who found penny had a broken leg that needed to be amputated. Wise didn't hesitate to get Penny into surgery to give her a chance at living a new life.

A SPENDY SURGERY AND PENNY HAS A NEW LIFE

$600 later Wise was the owner of a one legged duck. The upper bedroom in his home became a temporary home to a healing Penny. Along with the surgery Wise is now a duck nurse having to give small pills to Penny for the next 14-days. Wise is moving Penny to new home in an outbuilding as Penny has become part of the Wise family. Wise says he'll bring her in the house when it gets cold because he says she loves to cuddle.

CHECK OUT THE WISE MEDIA GROUP PODCASTS ESPECIALLY THE ONE ABOUT NEWSMAN LANCE TORMEY

Penny will likely become part of a future podcast on Wise Media Group on YouTube. Wise has an active channel on YouTube check it out and watch for Penny and check out the other podcasts about Yakima people and places. https://www.youtube.com/@wisemediagroup321

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.