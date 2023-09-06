A 41-year-old Yakima man is facing charges after crashing into a Yakima Police patrol vehicle and leading police on a high speed chase on Monday.

OFFICERS WERE NOTIFIED A STOLEN VEHICLE WAS IN THE AREA

Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Fair avenue and East Maple Street at about 1:40 Monday afternoon. Officers found the vehicle parked near a small store in the area and pulled in front of the vehicle as the driver, identified as 41-year-old Travis Collins exited the store.

THE DRIVER IGNORED OFFICER COMMANDS AND JUMPED BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE VEHICLE

He was ordered to the ground but refused and instead got behind the wheel of the vehicle and rammed head-on the patrol vehicle parked in front of him. Authorities say Collins eventually pushed to patrol car out of the way and took off. A chase then started along Fair Avenue and eventually onto East and Westbound I-82.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CRASHING THE STOLEN CAR

The suspect vehicle then took an exit off of I-82 to Harrison Road in East Selah where he crashed the vehicle and ran off into a large field. Collins was eventually arrested after K9 Officers found him hiding in tall grass. He was taken to a hospital then to the Yakima County jail. No officers were injured but court documents say the Officers were in fear of their lives during the incident not knowing what actions Collins may take to escape.

The suspect, Travis Collins is now facing charges of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a suspended license and second-degree assault.

