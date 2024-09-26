Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice could face charges of official misconduct among others after Yakima Police say he lied to investigators when he told them he'd been poisoned on the job last month.

POLICE SAY HE WOULD TAKE DRUGS FROM DECEASED BODIES

In a report from the Yakima Police Department authorities say Curtice took drugs from "deceased bodies in the course of his duties" and used the drugs on a daily basis over a course of several months.

The investigation started on August 26 when Curtice was found unresponsive at his office and taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he was found to have cocaine and fentanyl in his system. He immediately told Yakima Police he suspected the drugs were placed into a drink or workout powder he used before going to the gym.

THE INVESTIGATION INVOLVED THE FBI

An extensive investigation was conducted with help from the FBI but no evidence could be found that someone, including employees in his office had planted the drugs, cocaine and fentanyl inside a cup, a teapot or in a workout powder. During the investigation Curtice told authorities he would be willing to take a polygraph exam to determine if he was telling the truth.

attachment-IMG_6591 loading...

CURTICE ADMITTED THE TRUTH AFTER FAILING A POLYGRAPH TEST

The Yakima Police report, obtained through a Freedom of Information request from the city says Curtice failed the polygraph test. Afterwards he decided to tell the truth to investigators. Curtice admitted he had been using narcotics while at work at least 3 times a week over the last several months. He told investigators he used the drugs inside his office and demonstrated to them how he would "snort" the drugs off his arm.

CURTICE COULD FACE MULTIPLE CHARGES



Curtice says he mixed the drugs in the workout powder, in a teapot and a cup to maintain the story that he had been poisoned before admitting it was all a lie to cover up his use of drugs. He apologized to investigators for "wasting" their time. Curtice could be charged with the misdemeanor crimes of official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

IT'S NOW UP TO THE ELLENSBURG PROSECUTORS OFFICE

Because Curtice is an elected official in Yakima County officials passed the investigation to the Ellensburg Prosecutors Office for a charging decision. No decisions have been made as the office continues to look at evidence in the case.

