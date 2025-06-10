(The Center Square) - With the last $275 million in hand, Washington state officials reassured residents Monday that the North Spokane Corridor should open by 2030 after decades of construction.

Gov. Bob Ferguson called the 10.5-mile mega project a game changer for the region. The state broke ground in 2001 after more than 50 years of planning, and now, after almost three decades of construction, it’s all coming to a close — and at a time when many residents had doubts.

The Washington State Department of Transportation recently secured $275 million to finish the project as the Legislature balanced a multi-billion dollar deficit. Many jurisdictions missed out on funding this year, and Spokane worried the corridor would too, but Ferguson put that to rest.

“The legislature came together. We adopted a budget that invests another quarter billion dollars into this project, and what that means is the final three phases for completion of this critical project are now funded,” Ferguson said. “That’s in the budget, and that’s a landmark for us.”

WSDOT officials said they hope to finish the North Spokane Crossing this year before moving on to connecting U.S. Route 395 and U.S. Route 2 to Interstate 90. The agency also is building multi-modal routes for residents to get around the freeway without putting themselves in danger.

The state anticipates new development along the route, which will bring new jobs and bolster the local economy. Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, said it’s only a matter of time before the project pays itself off as billions of dollars of goods flow through without stopping at traffic lights.

According to WSDOT, the 60-mile-per-hour freeway will reduce travel times in the area by about 12 minutes while freeing up congestion in other parts of town. Riccelli said this will provide clean air and connect thousands of people to job opportunities, education and sports around the city.

Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Spokane, said securing funding wasn’t easy. He spent several late nights at the capitol with the Transportation Committee, prioritizing funding, and thanked his counterparts across the aisle for their work. While the two parties don’t always get along, they shared a priority.

“This is a fistfight in the street for nickels,” Holy said, “and we actually got full funding on this. That’s a sight of impossible. It’s amazing.”

WSDOT Regional Administrator Charlene Kay said the completion of the corridor brings new possibilities to the horizon. Kay said there would be opportunities to reconnect communities, expand the transportation system and ensure Spokane continues to grow in a way that meets the needs of its residents.

“Throughout my 38-year career at WSDOT, this project has remained a steadfast priority,” Kay said. “And now, after years of collective hard work, the final connection of this 10.5-mile corridor is within reach.”