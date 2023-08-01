Narcan Now Used By Yakima Businesses To Save Lives From Overdoses

More and more people die every month in Yakima of drug overdoses. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says so far half way through the month of July and a total of 46 people have died. At the end of last July the number of overdoses was 44.

SOME ARE OVERDOSING ON THE DRUG SOME ARE BEING SAVED

Curtice says Fentanyl is still the main killer. Much of it is now coming from the open US/Mexican border and local authorities say a lot of the drug is making its way into the Yakima Valley. Many people are using the drug and some are overdosing.Curtice says many lives are being saved in Yakima and throughout the state with the use Narcan that can revive someone experiencing an overdose.

BUSINESSES NOW HAVE NARCAN AND ARE READY TO HELP

1,500 boxes of the life saving drug are now being distributed to Yakima area businesses, Yakima according to the Yakima Health District. District officials say Narcan is also being given to people from the district's mobile clinic. The Narcan nasal spray is being given to area businesses that may be concerned that people are using drugs at the business in areas that see a lot of overdoses.

THE LIFE SAVER IS BEING DISTRIBUTED FROM THE MOBILE CLINIC

Along with distributing Narcan to area businesses health district officials are also talking about the possibility of opening a vending machine where people could obtain the life saving Narcan in Yakima.

