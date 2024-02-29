Yakima Auditor says It’s Okay If You’re Not Voting in the Primary Election
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says he understands if you are a registered voter and you're choosing not to vote in the March 12 presidential primary.
MANY BALLOTS BEING RETURNED ARE MARKED INCORRECTLY
So far 8.6% or about 11,000 of the more than 127,000 ballots sent out have been returned to the auditor's office. Ross says many ballots are being returned with people not marking the party affiliation box on the outside of the envelope. He says he knows that some people may be doing that in protest but he has no way of knowing that.
IF YOU DIDN'T FILL OUT THE BALLOT CORRECTLY YOU'LL BE HEARING FROM THE AUDITORS OFFICE
As a result he says the auditors office must contact voters to see if they've forgotten to fill out the ballot correctly. He says if voters want to protest it's just best to not participate.
This is not an election so Ross says don't think by not participating you're skipping a vote in an election in the state.
IT'S NOT AN ELECTION IT'S A BAROMETER FOR POLITICAL PARTIES
Ross, who says this presidential primary is a waste of tax dollars, says this is simply a barometer election for parties in the state. The democrat and republican parties use the information to determine what candidates people will support in the general election. But Ross says that's really not needed in Washington state since a majority of people vote on the democratic side.
IF YOU DO VOTE REMEMBER THERE ARE RULES
If you do participate remember you must pick a party and then pick a candidate within the party for your vote to count.
Your presidential primary ballot is due on March 12.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
- Yakima Man Lucky To Be Alive After Near Cougar Attack
- The Top 3 Preferred Ice Cream Flavors in Washington State
- 3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff