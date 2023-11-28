Winter Invasion: Which WA City Gets Biggest First Snow?

Winter Invasion: Which WA City Gets Biggest First Snow?

Canva

Perhaps winter is not yet 'officially' here, as the coldest season of the year arrives on Thursday, December 21st.

❄️ Beginning this week, however, it's going to feel like winter with low temperatures in the 20's and below around the state of Washington, and high temperatures reaching only into the 30's. A four-letter-word to some, SNOW is in the forecast this week.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
loading...

Winter Forecast: Which Washington City Will See the Heaviest First Snow?

Now, this isn't a competition, it is merely a prediction, so as David Letterman used to ask: "Please, no wagering". We've selected 5 Eastern Washington Cities with what is at least a chance of snow in the forecast this week. Let's compare:

Yakima, WA

A Chance of snow on Thursday Night and on Friday.

Yakima, Washington 10-Day Forecast - National Weather Service

Brian Stephenson
loading...

Tri-Cities, WA

A Chance of snow on Thursday Night and on Friday.

Tri-Cities, Washington 10-Day Forecast - National Weather Service

Simon Berger on Unsplash
loading...

Spokane, WA

Snow Likely on Thursday Night and on Friday.

Spokane, Washington 10-Day Forecast - National Weather Service

via canva
loading...

Walla Walla, WA

A Chance of Snow on Thursday Night and on Friday.

Walla Walla, Washington 10-Day Forecast - National Weather Service

Getty Images
loading...

Pullman, WA

A Chance of Snow on Thursday Night and on Friday and likely over the weekend. Pullman may well win the prize for the biggest first snowfall after all is said and done.

Pullman, Washington 10-Day Forecast - National Weather Service

WASHINGTON PASS REPORTS, WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

