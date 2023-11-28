Winter Invasion: Which WA City Gets Biggest First Snow?
Perhaps winter is not yet 'officially' here, as the coldest season of the year arrives on Thursday, December 21st.
❄️ Beginning this week, however, it's going to feel like winter with low temperatures in the 20's and below around the state of Washington, and high temperatures reaching only into the 30's. A four-letter-word to some, SNOW is in the forecast this week.
Winter Forecast: Which Washington City Will See the Heaviest First Snow?
Now, this isn't a competition, it is merely a prediction, so as David Letterman used to ask: "Please, no wagering". We've selected 5 Eastern Washington Cities with what is at least a chance of snow in the forecast this week. Let's compare: