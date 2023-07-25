The Shooting Death of Two Yakima Teens An Accident and Suicide
Describing it as a "sad and tragic" situation the Yakima County Coroner has identified two teens found shot dead at a home near Lions Park in Yakima Friday, July 21. Jim Curtice says the two have been identified as 14-year-old Benjamin Enciso and 15-year-old Liliana Mendez.
POLICE FOUND THREE PEOPLE IN THE HOME WHEN THEY ARRIVED
Yakima Police were called to the home at about 3:45 pm. When they arrived they found 3 people in the home but two were dead. Curtice says the 3rd person in the home was a friend of the two who died and had nothing to do with the shooting.
INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO WERE HANDLING A GUN WHEN IT FIRED
Curtice says investigators believe the two teens were handling a gun when it accidentally fired striking 14-year-old Benjamin Enciso in the head. Curtice says that's when 15-year-old Liliana Mendez grabbed the gun and shot herself.
Police aren't saying who owned the gun or where it came from.
Curtice, who must notify families when a death happens says both families are devastated over the incident.
WHEN IT HAPPENED THE CHIEF ADDRESSED THE COMMUNITY
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray published a video message on Facebook and Twitter the day of the shooting telling the community about the shooting and that there was no threat to the area or the city.
Murray says last week was a violent week with 4 fatal shootings reported including three in a 24 hour period.
