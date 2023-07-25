The Shooting Death of Two Yakima Teens An Accident and Suicide

Describing it as a "sad and tragic" situation the Yakima County Coroner has identified two teens found shot dead at a home near Lions Park in Yakima Friday, July 21. Jim Curtice says the two have been identified as 14-year-old Benjamin Enciso and 15-year-old Liliana Mendez.

POLICE FOUND THREE PEOPLE IN THE HOME WHEN THEY ARRIVED

Yakima Police were called to the home at about 3:45 pm. When they arrived they found 3 people in the home but two were dead. Curtice says the 3rd person in the home was a friend of the two who died and had nothing to do with the shooting.

Get our free mobile app

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO WERE HANDLING A GUN WHEN IT FIRED



Curtice says investigators believe the two teens were handling a gun when it accidentally fired striking 14-year-old Benjamin Enciso in the head. Curtice says that's when 15-year-old Liliana Mendez grabbed the gun and shot herself.

Police aren't saying who owned the gun or where it came from.

Curtice, who must notify families when a death happens says both families are devastated over the incident.

WHEN IT HAPPENED THE CHIEF ADDRESSED THE COMMUNITY

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray published a video message on Facebook and Twitter the day of the shooting telling the community about the shooting and that there was no threat to the area or the city.

Murray says last week was a violent week with 4 fatal shootings reported including three in a 24 hour period.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes