Two Injured in Yakima Shooting Friday Night Suspect in Jail

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Friday in the 600 block of east Maple Street. Police learned of the shooting after getting a 911 call from someone driving the victims to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

POLICE FOUND TWO VICTIMS AT MULTICARE YAKIMA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

When Officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male a 28-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old had wounds to his abdomen and left thigh and the older man was treated for a gunshot wound to his right arm.

THE SHOOTING HAPPENED AFTER AN ASSAULT IN ANOTHER LOCATION

Police say the shooter and one of the victims were involved in an assault in east Yakima just before the shooting. After the assault police say a 29-year-old man followed the victim vehicle until they stopped in the 600 block of east Maple Street. Police say the 29-year-old suspect started firing shots at the victim vehicle striking two inside the car. After the shooting the suspect fled and the victims drove themselves to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where they were treated.

OFFICERS LOCATED THE SUSPECT USING THE FLOCK CAMERA SYSTEM

Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle using FLOCK security cameras in the city and arrest a 29-year-old man. The suspect faces a 1st Degree Assault charges. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

The cameras are located in many different areas of the city and are designed to spot license plates. Police have used the FLOCK camera system to make numerous arrests over the last year of operation.

