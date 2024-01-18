Washington State is a leader when it comes to vehicle thefts. A new study by Simmrin Law Group simmrinlawgroup.com looked at information from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. First on the list is Colorado but number 2 is Washington State.

THAT'S A LOT OF VEHICLES STOLEN IN THE STATE HOW ARE YOU PREVENTING THEFT?

The latest information from the Federal Bureau of Investigations from 2022 shows there were 49,777 motor vehicle thefts that year, with 639 thefts for every 100,000 people when accounting for population.

THE CITY OF YAKIMA SEES HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES STOLEN EVERY YEAR

Many of the thefts happen in the Yakima valley every year. Just in the city of Yakima Capt. Jay Seely of the Yakima Police Department says they see between 500 and 700 vehicles are stolen every year. Many of the vehicles are stolen during the cold fall and winter months when drivers leave vehicles running in driveways to warm up. Don't do that if you live in Yakima because police say thieves are always looking for opportunity.

WHEN IN OREGON LOCK YOUR VEHICLE DOORS



While Washington State is second on the list nearby Oregon is number 3. In 2022, there were 11,448 motor vehicle thefts in Oregon, which accounting for population means there are 542 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people.

TAKE ACTION TODAY ESPECIALLY IF YOU WARM YOUR VEHICLE IN THE DRIVEWAY

Want to prevent a vehicle theft? Police say purchase a remote starter if you like to warm your vehicle. Don't leave your keys in the vehicle. Lock your doors. Park your vehicle in a garage if at all possible. Purchase an alarm system.

