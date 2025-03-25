These are 21 Awesome Food & Retails Perks for WA State Veterans
We owe nothing but deep gratitude to our veterans and active military folks for their sacrifice and service to protect our country. In addition to being the home of some 500,000+ veterans, we have several active military bases and even a training center in Washington State.
I thought it might be awesome to spread the word to our military family and friends about cool food and retail discount perks they might not know. Sharing the wealth, as they say, and it’s my way of saying, “Thank you, again!”
We have Air Force, Army, and Navy armed military bases in Washington. The biggest military base here is the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Base in Tacoma. The smallest is a training center located on the outskirts of Yakima.
Washington is the fifth largest state with active military members right after Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Kentucky, according to World Population Review statistics.
Here is a cheat sheet to the list of 20 food and retail perks you can get as a member of the military in Washington State. The best part is that these discounts don’t expire; veterans and active military members can use them throughout the year!
Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
There’s a much bigger list with all sorts of categories where veterans can save some money and get special perks, from everything including car deals, jewelry, banking, health and beauty, to travel and lodging and more. See all the discounts of the full VA News list.
See Also: El Pollo Loco Is Finally Coming to Washington State
8 Words That Only People From Washington State Can Pronounce Correctly
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 Fun Myths People Outside of WA Still Believe About Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals