Teacher in Grandview Charged With Rape and Molestation
A 64-year-old Grandview Middle School Teacher is facing charges of child molestation after prosecutors say Charles Edward Adams raped a student for years.
NUMEROUS CHARGES WERE LEVELED AGAINST ADAMS ON MONDAY
Prosecutors say he's charged with five counts of third-degree child rape, three counts of second-degree child molestation and a single count of third-degree child molestation.
Adams made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday after receiving a summons. After being charged he was released. A judge ordering him to have no contact with his victim, a former student.
PROSECUTORS SAY THE MOLESTATION HAPPENED FOR YEARS
Prosecutors say Adams raped the student from 2004 to 2010, the time she was in seventh grade through her high school years.
Court papers and media reports say Adams has been on paid administrative leave since 2022 when the victim filed a legal claim against the Grandview School District.
THE CLAIM WAS SETTLED IN 2022
The claim was settled and the district has been working with police in the investigation.
The investigation by Grandview Police was started in 2022 after getting reports from Washington Child Protective Services.
