Authorities are continuing their investigation into a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian along State Route 97 north of Wapato late last year.

THE VICTIM WAS FROM WAPATO

According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol the crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 11, 2025, between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey Bushman of Wapato. According to the news release Bushman was walking along the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators believe the driver stopped after the collision but then fled the scene without reporting the crash.

THE BODY AND PARTS FROM THE SUSPECT VEHICLE FOUND

Troopers responded to a report of a body along State Route 97 and later launched an investigation. Evidence collected at the scene includes parts from the suspect vehicle, which have been taken into custody for analysis.

IF ANY OF THIS INFO RISES A RED FLAG WITH YOU CALL AUTHORITIES NOW

Authorities are seeking help in identifying the vehicle involved. They describe the suspect vehicle as likely being gray or silver in color, with possible damage to the front end, including the driver or passenger side headlight, turn signal, and possibly the hood.

If anyone has information about the vehicle or its occupants, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-8477 or reach out to Washington State Patrol Detective Derrick Jacobs at (509) 249-6744.