A man accused of murdering his mother at a home on Naches Avenue last Friday admitted to the killing.

THE WOMAN KILLED HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

Yakima Police continue the homicide investigation today as details of the murder reported on Friday are released in court papers. Authorities Identify the woman killed as 72-year-old Ana Marie Guzman. She was found dead in her home in the 900 block of South Naches Avenue last Friday afternoon.

THE VICTIM'S SON WAS ARRESTED AFTER A CHASE

Court documents say her 31-year-old son, Julio Guzman was at the scene of the crime when Officers responded to check on the residence. Co-workers had called police to say Ana hadn't shown up for work. Officers found her dead on the floor of the home where they say she was beaten and stabbed. Police arrested her 31-year-old son after a pursuit in which officers chased him in his vehicle through east Yakima. He was finally arrested after a short chase and the use of a K-9 Officer.

AFTER BEING ARRESTED THE SUSPECT TOLD POLICE HE WANTED TO TALK

After being taken into custody Guzman told Officers he wanted to confess to the crime. He told Police he contacted his mother early Friday morning at the home where she asked him to leave. That's when he says he strangled his mother and slammed her head against a tile floor in the home. He then says he grabbed a knife and stabbed her until she died.

He was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

THERE WAS A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Police say the 31-year-old suspect had a history of domestic violence cases in which his mother was always the victim.

