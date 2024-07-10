Summer Sounds &#038; Screen Time: Yakima Parks Unleash a Fun-Filled Season!

Summer Sounds & Screen Time: Yakima Parks Unleash a Fun-Filled Season!

Google Street View

It's time to have fun at Yakima parks. City officials say Yakima parks will be "alive with the sound of music this summer" with movie and concerts planned thorugh August 18.

FUN TIMES FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” says Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”

ALL THE FUN STARTS THIS FRIDAY, JULY 12

The Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive, is 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Fridays:

July 12th         American Honey Band (country)
July 19th             The Fabulous Murphtones (classic rock)
July 26th        Englewood Heights (rock/pop)
Aug. 2nd        Joe Brooks Quartet (jazz)
Aug. 9th          JoJo’s Mojo (country/country rock)
Aug. 16th        The Spin-offs (blues)

Yakima Dme Canva
loading...

THE VIVA LA MUSICA SERIES STARTS JULY 21

Viva La Musica begins Sunday, July 21st at Miller Park, on the corner of North 4th Street and East E Street. Miller Park will also host the following concerts on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm:

July 21st          Banda Autentica del Valle
July 28th          Grupo Zagazz
Aug. 4th           Donovan Saldana y Su Grupo Al Cien
Aug. 11th         Los de Alla
Aug. 18th         Enlace Especial

Viva La Musica finale for 2024 will be at Miller Park on Sunday, September 15th, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Featured performers are Danza Azteca at 4 pm, Mariachi Voces de Mexico at 5 pm and Explosion Musical at 6:00 pm.

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A MOVIE IN THE PARK?

The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series returns to the City’s Chesterley Park, on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movies will each begin at sunset, about 8:30 pm, on five Sundays. The film series features:

July 21st          Lilo & Stitch (PG)
July 28th          Kicking & Screaming (PG)
Aug. 4th           Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG)
Aug. 11th         The Marvels (PG-13)
Aug. 18th         The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG-13)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast

Categories: Events, Breaking News

More From 610 KONA