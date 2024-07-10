It's time to have fun at Yakima parks. City officials say Yakima parks will be "alive with the sound of music this summer" with movie and concerts planned thorugh August 18.

FUN TIMES FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY



“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” says Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”

ALL THE FUN STARTS THIS FRIDAY, JULY 12



The Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive, is 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Fridays:

July 12th American Honey Band (country)

July 19th The Fabulous Murphtones (classic rock)

July 26th Englewood Heights (rock/pop)

Aug. 2nd Joe Brooks Quartet (jazz)

Aug. 9th JoJo’s Mojo (country/country rock)

Aug. 16th The Spin-offs (blues)

THE VIVA LA MUSICA SERIES STARTS JULY 21

Viva La Musica begins Sunday, July 21st at Miller Park, on the corner of North 4th Street and East E Street. Miller Park will also host the following concerts on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm:

July 21st Banda Autentica del Valle

July 28th Grupo Zagazz

Aug. 4th Donovan Saldana y Su Grupo Al Cien

Aug. 11th Los de Alla

Aug. 18th Enlace Especial

Viva La Musica finale for 2024 will be at Miller Park on Sunday, September 15th, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Featured performers are Danza Azteca at 4 pm, Mariachi Voces de Mexico at 5 pm and Explosion Musical at 6:00 pm.

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A MOVIE IN THE PARK?

The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series returns to the City’s Chesterley Park, on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movies will each begin at sunset, about 8:30 pm, on five Sundays. The film series features:

July 21st Lilo & Stitch (PG)

July 28th Kicking & Screaming (PG)

Aug. 4th Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG)

Aug. 11th The Marvels (PG-13)

Aug. 18th The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG-13)

