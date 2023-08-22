Yakima Sheriff Praises Deputy Who Was Shot and Hero Partner

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is praising two Deputies involved in a shooting August 1 in west Yakima. In fact the office released a picture of the two Deputies on social media Monday. The picture shows injured Deputy Travis Watkins who continues to recover at home and his partner, Deputy Andrew Wilkinson who authorities say helped save Watkins life.

THE SHERIFF SAYS DEPUTIES PUT LIVES ON THE LINE EVERYDAY

Sheriff Bob Udell says he's proud of the Deputies and the work they do to keep Yakima safe. He says it's an honor to work with men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to save lives.

DEPUTY TRAVIS WATKINS WAS SHOT THREE TIMES

The Deputies were called to a domestic incident in the 900 block of South Fork Road at about 1:15 am. August 1. When they arrived they contacted a female in front of the home while at the same time a 34-year-old man started shooting at Deputies. Deputy Watkins was shot three times. He was struck in his hand, arm and waist.

HIS PARTNER WAS NOT INJURED TOOK WATKINS TO A NEARBY FIRE STATION

His partner, Deputy Travis Watkins was able to remove him from the scene and rush him to a nearby fire station. He was then taken to a Yakima hospital for treatment. Watkins was released the next day.

Wilkinson was not injured.

THE SUSPECT FACES AN ASSAULT CHARGE NOT ATTEMPTED MURDER

Authorities arrested the suspect, 34-year-old John Borgman. He's sitting in the Yakima County jail charged with first-degree assault. His bail is set at $750,000. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he decided to charge Borgman with assault instead of attempted-murder saying it's easier to prove an assault charge. He says he would have to prove Borgman was intent on killing the Deputy under an attempted murder charge. If convicted, Brusic says Borgman would face nearly the same amount of time behind bars.

YAKIMA POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING

The Yakima Police Department is investigating the shooting. Further press releases will come from YPD as information is developed.

No other injuries were reported.

DOMESTIC CALLS ARE SOME OF THE MOST DANGEROUS FOR AUTHORITIES

Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous calls for authorities. FBI data for 2022 showed that 60 officers were killed; 20% of the officers killed were ambushed when they arrived on scene, 10% encountered a disorder or disturbance, including domestic violence.

