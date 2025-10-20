HAPPENING NOW: Seize the Deal Fall Auction Yakima and Tri-Cities
This year, our Seize the Deal Fall Auction includes massive savings, and right now beginning Monday, October 20, 2025, until this Friday, October 24th at 7 p.m., you can start saving big money by getting useful goods and services in Yakima and Tri-Cities!
HOW THE SEIZE THE DEAL ONLINE AUCTION WORKS
Many happy customers have purchased deals on things like laser hair removal, items to spruce up their cars, trucks, and SUVs, and more. We have "bid now" items and "buy now items."
To Bid on a Bid Now Item:
Simply click on the item you are interested in buying, and if it is a "bid now" item, enter the amount you are willing to pay to secure your bid. (Bidding ends Friday at 7 p.m.)
To Bid on a Buy Now Item:
Simply click on the item you wish to get and buy it now online for the advertised price.
Please Note: Seize the Deal certificates and gift cards do not have cash value; also, there is no cash or debit/credit given back on any unused amount(s).
11 BUY NOW ITEMS:
5ft. Quartz Bathroom Vanity
Window Tinting
WeatherTech
Set of Four All Terrain Tires
Luxurious Stay & Play Package to Hotel Ballard & The Olympic Spa
Full Face Laser Hair Removal
$50 Gift Card toward wellness and tanning services
Guided Fishing on Columbia River for Up to 5 Guests
$50 Gift Certificate towards soaps, lotions, and handcrafted gifts
Complete Interior Detailing & Hand Washed Exterior with Wax
Granite Barrel Top
13 BID NOW ITEMS:
Residential Electrical Panel Upgrade
4-Month Storage in Heated 50X16 Unit
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover for Your Truck
General Merchandise Gift Certificate to Customize Your Truck
Remote Starter for Your Vehicle
Invisalign
Botox Injection Treatment
EX Gel PRF Under-Eye Treatment
$2,000 Gift Card for Jewelry
$1,500 Gift Card for Jewelry
$1,000 Gift Card for Jewelry
$750 Gift Card for Jewelry
Traeger Timberline 850 All-Weather Outdoor Grill with Super Smoke Mode and Downdraft Exhaust System
Seize the Deal®- THE POWER OF THE GROUP
Seize the Deal® offers hundreds of discounts daily from local businesses – from restaurants, theaters and spas to golf courses, family fun and much, much more.
