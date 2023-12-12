A loss for the Seattle Seahawks in week #14 against the San Francisco 49ers didn't completely derail the Hawk's chances of making a return to the postseason. However, the loss did make it just that much tougher and Seattle will need some help from other teams.

The Seattle Seahawks will likely need to win their remaining 4 games to have a shot at making the playoffs.

The NFC Standings & Playoff Picture Going Into Week #15

As of this writing, the Green Bay Packers are playing against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Score is 7-7 in the 2nd quarter. All other NFC games have been played. Interestingly, for the Seahawks, it won't matter immediately if the Packers lose, since they'll both be at 6-7 on the season.

The Packers currently hold the #7 spot on the list of playoff teams as of today. The loss would have the Packers tied with both LA Rams #8 and the Seahawks #9. The Rams lost to the Packers earlier in the season, so they would lose in a tie-breaker. The Seahawks lost to the Rams twice, so they have to finish the season with more wins than both the Rams and Packers or they can't hope to squeak in at #7.

Current NFC Picture

The four division leaders get into the playoffs, even if they don't have a better record than other teams. Winning the division is a big boost and even teams with a losing record can get to the playoffs. Then, the top three non-division-winning teams take the final three wildcard spots. Since the 49ers aren't likely to implode and lose the rest of their games, Seattle has to hope to get in as #7. As of this evening, here's what it looks like:

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Detroit Lions (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) Minnesota Vikings (7-6) Green Bay Packers (6-6)*playing tonight. Would remain at #7 even with a loss. Los Angeles Rams (6-7) Seattle Seahawks (6-7) Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

What The Seahawks Have to Do to Get Into The Playoffs

As the late Al Davis was wont to say, 'Just win baby'. That is what the Hawks must do and it isn't going to be easy. The 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles come to Lumen Field a week from tonight to take on the Hawks. If Seattle can somehow manage a win over the defending NFC Champions, things could get interesting.

Two of Seattle's remaining three games are against teams with losing records (Christmas Eve at Tennesee Titans and the Week 18 matchup against the AZ Cardinals, date and time TBD) while the Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-6 and coming to town on New Year's Eve. If Seattle does win 4 in-a-row and ends the season at 10-7, just one loss by both the Rams and Packers will do the trick. My fingers are crossed. Typing is difficult.

